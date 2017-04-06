Far Cotton Co-op to reopen with in-store bakery following £500k revamp

A rebranded Co-op store in Northampton is set to open following a major refit.

Northampton Mayor, Councillor Christopher Malpas, is set to unveil the new-look store tomorrow (Friday, April 7) in Rothersthorpe Road, Far Cotton.

The new store will have a focus on fresh fruit and veg - as well as a new bakery.

The company says the shop has been refitted with an "enhanced in-store bakery" and a focus on "fresh, healthy foods, meal ideas, award winning wines and, essentials".

Store manager Sam McShane, said: “The store looks fantastic and we are looking forward to welcoming the community in - we are thrilled to have made such a significant investment in Far Cotton.

"The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and our ambition is to establish the store as a local hub, a real asset for the community.

"We want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op. We are also giving back to the community, and shoppers can make a difference simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us, raising much needed funding for good causes locally who contribute to improving local life.”

There will be offers and promotions in and around the new store to mark its launch.

And, students in Northampton holding the NUS extra card will receive a 10 per cent discount off their groceries.

Further information about the benefits of Co-op membership and, its local community fund, is available by visiting: http://www.coop.co.uk/membership/