Fans join in celebrations as Saints and Carlsberg renew their partnership

Northampton Saints celebrated the renewal of its partnership with Carlsberg UK on Wednesday night with a special event at the Old White Hart Inn.

Ten Saints players were joined by 120 supporters and Carlsberg staff who all booked their places thanks to a competition.

Courtney Lawes and George North jumped behind the Far Cotton pub's bar to pull pints for the guests, as did skipper Dylan Hartley.

Rob Horne, Ben Foden, Stephen Myler, Piers Francis, Alex Waller, Paul Hill and Tom Wood were also at the event, along with Saints' chief executive Mark Darbon, and Carlsberg representative Bruce Ray.

The renewal of the relationship between the brewer and the rugby club means the partnership now stretches back over three decades.