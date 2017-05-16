Family to host black-tie dinner in Northampton to raise money for BacZac legacy

The family of a "gregarious" Northampton man, who was diagnosed with two forms of cancer before he passed away, are set to host a charity ball to raise money for young adults fighting cancer.

Former Northampton School for Boys student, Zac Forskitt, 20, of Abington Vale, suffered from a tumour on his chest and a rare form of leukaemia before he lost his "determined" fight in March 2016



Now, to keep his memory alive, his family are inviting guests to join them at the Park Inn in Northampton for a "fabulous night of fun, fundraising and live music."

The #BacZac charity is hosting a black tie ball

Jason Forskitt, Zac's dad said: "The evening will be in support of BacZac, his legacy and funds and will be going towards supporting young adults with cancer."

"Zac spent a lot of time in the hospital and it was the unexpected gifts he received that gave him a boost.

"Working in partnership with Teenage Cancer Trust, the 'BacZac his Legacy' charity are funding hospital meal vouchers and high-street vouchers for young adults with cancer in both Nottingham City Hospital and Leicester Royal Infirmary."

In honour of Zac, his parents, Helen and Jason alongside sister, Beth, set up the ‘BacZac his Legacy’ charity with an aim to raise funds to support other young adults with cancer.

Jason adds: "Zac was gregarious, outgoing and formidable.

"He was passionate about sport, music, travel and socialising and played rugby at the Old Northamptonians, cricket at Saints Cricket Club and enjoyed festivals with his friends.

"After the most courageous and determined of fights, Zac lost his battle."

The charity ball ticket includes a drinks reception as well as a two-course hot buffet and entertainment throughout the evening.

The event will also play host a silent auction where guests can bid on "unique prizes," which in turn will help raise funds for the charity.

Jason adds: "Zac was a 20-year-old young man who was loving life when a visit to the doctors for a rattle in his chest changed his and our lives forever.

"In September 2015 after being admitted to hospital with what we thought was pneumonia he was later told he had cancer and a few days later, leukaemia,

"He fought for six months to beat this awful diagnosis but unfortunately lost his battle in March 2016."

The charity ball will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 and tickets will be sold at £50 per person. Doors open at 6.30pm.

To purchase a ticket: https://www.globexpert.co.uk/baczac