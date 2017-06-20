Family-run Northampton jewellery firm highlights resemblance between M&S and its own original designs

Retail giant M&S has launched an investigation after a bespoke jewellery manufacturer marketed out of Northampton pointed out similarities with its own designs.

Miglio Designer Jewellery is a small company, established in Cape Town, South Africa back in the 1990's by designers Jenny and Mike Miller and is marketed from Northampton by their daughter, Victoria Miller.

But recently, the company has been made aware that pieces from their September 2015 collection seemed to have appeared on the stands of high street giants, Marks & Spencer.

Victoria said: "Recently we were informed that Marks & Spencer were selling jewellery bearing a striking resemblance to our own.

"We are a small company, my mum designs from the heart and there is just no way we can compete with a high street giant."

The company based in Lakeside House, Northampton says that one significant difference between Marks & Spencer products and Miglio's is the quality.

On taking a trip to the Abington Street branch in Northampton, the company claims that there is more than one product, which is very similar to their creations.

Jenny Miller, company director said: “We are fortunate our customers are loyal and brought this to our attention.

"But how many other designers and businesses are Marks and Spencer, and other high street department stores imitating?

"We work extremely hard to provide affordable, good quality jewellery and this situation could compromise us as a business and jewellery maker - but we can’t compete with someone like M&S.”

A spokeswoman for M&S said: “We take all claims of intellectual property infringement extremely seriously and we’re happy to discuss this with Miglio if they would like to get in contact with us directly.”