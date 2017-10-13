Family-run cafe plans to go 'head to head' with restaurant chain in Northampton

An independent cafe is planning to launch a new concept for evenings, offering foodies the chance to hand-pick ingredients to make a 'bespoke meal'.

As part of a menu re-think, Caffé Morandi of Gold Street, is offering customers the chance to design their own meals, as opposed to choosing an option off a menu.

This idea comes after the opening of chain restaurant, Turtle Bay, which the smaller eatery claims is "taking the monopoly of business" in the town centre.

The cafe, which is ran by Mrs Topping and her husband, will launch the new concept on Friday and Saturday nights from 6pm until late.

"We had to come up with something different, we couldn't offer customers the same old menu. This way they can have what they want made fresh while they wait," she said.

Mrs Topping took inspiration from her family after her son told her to prepare separate meals, similar to what she does at home, in the restaurant.