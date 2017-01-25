The family of a Northampton man who died in July last year has paid tribute to her brother.

He was "very kind hearted and softly spoken."

A coroner ruled on January 25 that Alex, 33, from Middlemarch, Blackthorne, had committed suicide.

His sister, Melanie Jones, said she was very close to her brother and his death has left "a big hole in all our lives."

"He was such an amazing person," Melanie said. "So genuine and with a heart of gold.

Floral tributes at Alex's funeral. His stepfather said: "He sometimes said he had no friends. But 200 people were there at his funeral. He was liked by so many."

"He will be missed so much. He worked for Eurotowers in Round Spinney and everyone who knew him would say he was such a joker. He was the life and soul of everything, very kind hearted and softly spoken.

"Alex suffered from mental health problems and took his life. People hear about suicide but they don't realise the aftermath it carries. If anyone who reads this feels like that, there is always someone to talk to."

His mother, Catherine Jones, said in a statement read out by the coroner: "In the last six months before he died we were getting along so well. We had worked on our relationship. He texted us every week and sometimes came around to the house to cook for us.

"On the last day I saw him he came round to see the family. We had an enjoyable evening with wine and nothing seemed off.

The family also said in a statement that he had a passion for football, poker and clubbing, and had a great interest in music.

Alex struggled with mental health issues for three years. He died at his home in July 2016.