Family pays tribute to ‘life-long classic motorbike enthusiast’ from Daventry after accident

The family of a 53-year-old man from Daventry who died in a motorbike accident have paid tribute to him.

Adrian Bolton suffered head injuries when his red BMW motorbike and sidecar was in collision with a blue Fiat Panda on the B4386 Yockleton to Stoney Stretton road around 9.50am on Saturday, June 24. He later died from his injuries.

In a tribute, his family said: “Adrian - known as Ady to his friends and family - was a life-long classic motorbike enthusiast, devoted husband, father and granddad who will be sorely missed.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

They are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Steve Wootton on 101 quoting incident number 250S of June 24.