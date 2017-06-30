Family issue appeal to find person who gave CPR to man attacked outside Northampton pub

A "devastated" Northampton family are trying to trace the person who gave CPR to Daniel Butcher after he was attacked outside of a Northampton pub over the weekend.

The 30-year-old was allegedly hit in a one-punch assault outside the Bantam Pub in Abington Square at around 3.10am, on Sunday, June 25.

Now a fundraising page has been set up for Daniel Butcher and his fiancee Hayley to help pay for their family's general living, rent, bills and travel money to and from the hospital.

So far 214 kind-hearted fundraisers have surpassed the £6,000 target and have donated £6,370 in two days to the father-of-three.

Clare Fletcher-Brown from Duston, who is a close family friend of Daniel and administrator of the fundraising page, visited the family yesterday evening.

She said: "As you can imagine, his family are devastated.

"Daniel has a beautiful fiancee and three beautiful children at home that need help and support.

"The hospital Daniel is in charges £10 a day to park with no discount. [The family need to pay for] petrol money to and from the hospital and they really just need everyone's support while the family are by his bedside and not working."

The GoFundMe page has already been shared 976 times on Facebook.

Clare today confirmed that Daniel still remains in a coma in a critical condition in University Hospital Coventry.

To help raise money for the family, you can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/6x8kt-family-support