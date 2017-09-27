Family holds candlelit vigil to 'pillar of the community' David Brickwood two years after his murder

A candlelit vigil to Northampton dad David Brickwood was held on the second anniversary of his murder.

Over 50 friends, family and mourners gathered at the Brickwood family home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, on Tuesday (September 26) to launch paper lanterns over the skies of Northampton.

David's sons Gary and Dale lit the first lantern.

Candles and flowers lined the garden wall along with a print-out of an appeal by Northamptonshire Police for witnesses to come forward.

David’s sons spoke of how the grief of their father’s death is still fresh two years after he was murdered in his Lindsay Avenue home.

His son, Dale Brickwood, who organised the vigil, said: “We’re just tired. Two years on and we’re still stuck in that same day when we heard what happened.

“We’ve just got to carry on. I still see his face every day and night. It’s mentally fixed in there. It’s had such an impact on us all.

Flying lanterns were launched in David's memory.

“It’s just so nice to see how many people respected and loved my dad. He was like the pillar of the community. Thanks to everybody who turned out tonight.”

Six people have been arrested during the course of the investigation, but no one has ever been charged with David’s murder, in which he sustained 35 injuries in a violent attack at his home in Lindsay Avenue on September 26, 2015.

David initially survived the attack and was able to call the police. However, he died a short time later.

Dale said: “I think it’s been a shoddy investigation. I don’t think it has been handled properly.

A fresh appeal for witnesses has been launched.

“We hope for that phonecall every day to say they’ve caught them. We just want the truth.

“Hopefully when these people are brought to justice we can have a massive party and remember dad."

'He is fighting all the way': Father of alleged assault victim clings to hope 14 weeks on

Northampton home-visit service's timekeeping earns them "requires improvement" rating for third year running

Dozens of flying lanterns were released over Northampton.

'Blight of shoplifting' in Northampton street by 'organised gangs' must be beaten back, says councillor

Forensic cleaner picks up over 700 needles in Northampton street

Teenagers burgled 70-year-old Northampton widow's home as she slept, court hears