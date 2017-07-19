Family fun day in Northampton park this weekend in memory of six-year-old Alfie

Have your say

A picnic in memory of a six-year-old Northampton boy who lost his life to a rare brain stem condition will be held this weekend.

The annual Alfie Bear's Picnic will be at Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Saturday (July 22) between 11am and 5pm.

Attractions include a mega slide, an assault course, live music and train rides at the Ironstone Railway.

Alfie Thomas - affectionately known as Alfie Bear - was only six years old when he lost his battle to a rare tumour of the brain stem known as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

Aflie battled the disease for 11 months but sadly died in June 2014.

After their loss, his mum and dad, Zoe & Danny Thomas, set up the Alfie Bear's Journey Fund to raise money for DIPG research, and this year hit a £100,000 milestone.

Now, the Alfie Bear's Picnic will see the Mayor of Northampton, Gareth Eales, open a memorial bench in the little boy's memory.

Zoe Thomas said: "The support we have received from our local community is overwhelming, and we are both extremely touched that a tribute to our little boy will remain in the park that he loved so much."

The memorial bench was donated by councillor Brian Oldham.