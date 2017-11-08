Families say loved ones at Northampton care home are 'stuck' on first floor after lift breaks down

A Northampton care home has been accused of stranding elderly residents on its first floor while its only lift is out of service.

Family members of residents at Simon De Senlis Court, in Robert Street, say some of their loved ones have been "stuck" since the lift broke down two weeks ago.

They even say some ladies have not come downstairs at all in that time.

One resident's daughter told how her 84-year-old dad had to "carry" her disabled uncle, who is also a resident, up and down the home's stairs every day.

She said: "I'm not satisfied at all with the way things are at Simon de Senlis.

"My dad has to carry my uncle up and down the stairs and take him step by step while the lift is out. It's been over two weeks now. There's no dignity or safety in it.

"Then my uncle had a fall and when the ambulance came the crews spotted there were no fire blankets or emergency evacuation chairs near the stairs through the house.

"It's just not good enough. If there was a fire how would you get out of there?"

Earlier this year, some residents at Simon de Senlis were left without heating in their flats for four months and had to use electric heaters with their own money all winter.

A spokeswoman from Hyde Group, who operate Simon de Senlis, said: "We are aware of [the situation with the lift] and are working as quickly as we can to rectify the issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.

"Hyde provides fire extinguishers and blankets only where trained staff are on hand to use them. We do not want residents placing themselves at risk in any way.

"Simon de Senelis House has a mixed system and mixed approach in relation to fire evacuation. Any resident who is already in the common parts when the communal alarm system is activated should leave the building via the fire exits. If residents are in their flats when the alarm sounds they should ‘stay put’ unless the fire is in their flat.

"If residents are unable to use stairs in an emergency we will support them and work with the local authority agencies to review the best option for their long-term wellbeing."