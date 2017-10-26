Families get first look inside new Northampton community centre at unofficial launch party

A £2million Northampton community centre marked its unofficial launch yesterday with a family fun day.

The new St Crispin Community Centre, in St Crispin Drive, off Weedon Road, opened its doors to the families of Upton for the first time on Thursday (October 26) with a bouncy castle, cakes and a chance to book onto a new sports group.

This is the first time the centre has been opened to the public.

The centre is the first of its kind in the country owned and operated by a local charity - Community Spaces Northampton - instead of a borough council.

MORE STORIES FROM THE CHRON:

- Leaked email reveals Tories timed cutbacks announcement at County Hall to increase election chances

- Machete-wielding men steal money and cigarettes from Northampton newsagents

The new St Crispin Community Centre.

- Secret shared houses undermine crackdown in Northampton

Community Spaces Northampton, which has brought eight other centres to the town, hope to take over the lease for the new building "before Christmas" when they will hold the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Chairman Toby Birch said: "It's worth celebrating that after all this time people can come and use the centre for the first time.

"It's a real sign of confidence that the council is willing to hand over the keys to a local charity.

"We don't want to just be somewhere to sign up for clubs. We want to go out into the community and make a difference for local people in Upton."

Some 3,500 people use Community Spaces Northampton's centres a week, and host 78 groups between them.