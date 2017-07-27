Families can claim up to 30 hours free childcare a week, says council

Have your say

Parents of three and four-year-olds in Northampton could qualify for 15 extra hours of free childcare a week, the county council has said.

From September, working parents who earn the equivalent of 16 hours at national minimum or living wage could be eligible, as well as some line parent families.

The new scheme could give eligible families access to 30 free hours a week.

Northamptonshire County Council are inviting parents to register through the HMRC Childcare Services website before the end of August

It comes after the county council was awarded almost £1 million from the Education Funding Agency to create additional childcare places in the Northamptonshire.

Cabinet member for children and families Matthew Golby said: “The 30 hours free childcare scheme is a fantastic way for working families to benefit from additional early years education.

“These extra free hours for eligible parents will not only ease pressures on family finances but also help to ensure children are more ‘school ready’, enabling them to benefit from the learning, development and social skills that early years education can offer.”

Further information is available on the county council's early years page.