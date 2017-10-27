Fake speeding fine email warning issued in Northampton

Motorists in Northampton are being warned to ignore a scam email claiming they have been caught speeding.

The email is believed to be an attempt to extort money from people fraudulently. Recipients are urged to delete the email without clicking on any links within it.

Northamptonshire Police has a paper-based process for issuing speeding tickets, and does not use emails for this purpose.

Police have asked the media to point out that if you are caught speeding in the Northamptonshire Police area, the Notice of Intended Prosecution sent will:

- Always be posted to the registered keeper in the first instance

- Be sent by Royal Mail 1st class, in a legal documents envelope

- Always be printed on Northamptonshire Police headed paper

- Have a 16 digit reference number starting 034

- Contain a brown return envelope for your documents

If you have any doubt about the legitimacy of a Notice of Intended Prosecution, call the Northamptonshire Police Fixed Penalty Unit via 101.