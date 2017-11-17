'Eyesore' veranda around Northampton's Chilli Village could be pulled down

Northampton's Chilli Village restaurant could be ordered to pull down its veranda after building it without first getting proper planning permission.

The owners of the Wellingborough Road restaurant have been called to a borough council planning committee on November 21 to retroactively approve the build.

But if the application is turned down, the timber decking and seating area would have to be ripped out.

The restaurant was first referred to the planning committee by Labour councillor Danielle Stone, who has called the decking "an eyesore".

She said: "I'm also concerned about people in the bus stop nearby. The veranda looks out over them. It's quite intrusive.

"I still think it's an eyesore but to each their own. I haven't had any complaints from any residents about it."