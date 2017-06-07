Extra police officers will be on duty at Northampton's polling stations and counts for General Election 2017

A 'highly visible policing operation' will be in place throughout voting hours during tomorrow's General Election, Northamptonshire Police have said.

Extra officers will be on duty at polling stations and counts "to ensure people feel safe when they go to vote" between 7am and 10pm on June 8.

But they also say it will remain a "business as usual approach to the day itself".

Chief Supt Mick Stamper, head of operational policing, is leading the force’s response. He said: "Northamptonshire Police will be supporting the democratic process to ensure the public are able to exercise their right to vote.

“Through visible policing and engagement with all polling stations across the county, I am confident people will be reassured throughout the day.”

Northampton has more than 100 polling stations.

In some areas, the operation will conclude after the various count are completed in the early hours of Friday morning.