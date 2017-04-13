Explosion reported as thieves target cashpoint in Rushden

Police are investigating reports of an explosion as thieves targeted a cash machine at a petrol station.

The incident took place at a petrol station in Northampton Road, Rushden, in the early hours of today (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Crown Park at about 3.45am following reports of an explosion targeting a cash machine.

“Emergency services attended to make the area safe and no-one was hurt in the incident.

“An investigation is under way and officers are asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident to contact them.”

Witnesses, or anyone with any information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.