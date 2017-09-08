Expert help at hand for areas of Northamptonshire most at risk of flooding

Expert help in preventing future floods in the most at risk areas of the county has become available thanks to a three-year Northamptonshire County Council project.

The Pathfinder II project - launched last year - allows groups to apply for support to help reduce the likelihood of surface water flooding, and aims to offer help to 30 communities based in either urban or rural settings, and be residential or commercial or a combination of both.

If their application is successful a flood survey carried out by civil engineers will then help to develop community action plans and longer-term solutions.

The successful applicants would need to identify community members who can be flood wardens and someone who will be the main point of contact for their area.

The money for the initiative has been made available from the Anglian Northern Regional Flood and Coastal Committee and follows on from the initial Pathfinder project, which was launched three years ago.

Cllr Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “Being a victim of flooding is an extremely upsetting experience and can be very disruptive for a long time after the event.

“What’s great about the Pathfinder project is that flood resilience measures are tailor-made for the individual communities by mixing historical experience with current information from a professional survey.

“Quite often it is some very basic measures that are needed to make a significant difference, so any communities that think they could benefit should apply.”

Any community can apply, with the scheme aimed at geographical areas. These can be villages, residents’ groups, industrial estates or a group of town centre businesses.

To apply go to the Flood Toolkit website www.floodtoolkit.com.

Some areas of Northampton and surrounding county to have been affected by floods in the past, and remain at risk, include parts of Far Cotton, St James, Billing, Wellingborough, Yelvertoft, Nether Heyford, Welford and Spratton.