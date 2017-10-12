EXCLUSIVE: Grosvenor Centre construction workers during the 1970s may have been exposed to asbestos

Workers involved in the construction of the Grosvenor Centre in the 1970s may have been exposed to asbestos without a protective mask, it has been claimed.

A law firm is asking construction workers who helped build Northampton’s main shopping centre to contact them.

Mr Heasman had worked at the Grosvenor Centre construction site during the 1970s.

The call by OH Parsons comes after the death of Northampton man Steven Heasman, who lost his battle with mesothelioma, a cancer caused by asbestos, in 2014.

It is believed that Mr Heasman was exposed to asbestos while working for construction firm Wimpey, now part of Taylor Wimpey.

Industrial disease lawyer Paul Meehan has now urged people who knew Mr Heasman to come forward as witnesses to a compensation claim being filed by the father-of-four’s family.

“Steven’s family have been left devastated by what has happened,” he said. “It is vital that people who worked at the Grosvenor Centre in the mid-1970s come forward in order to give statements about working conditions there, and the risks to health from exposure to asbestos dust have been well known for decades.”

Construction took place at the Grosvenor Centre in Northampton from 1974 until 1976. During that time Mr Heasman worked as a labourer and was allegedly exposed to asbestos used by other tradesmen on site, OH Parsons claim.

“He was exposed to asbestos dust without being provided with a mask or any other protective equipment,” added Mr Meehan. “Had they taken appropriate safety measures, Steven and his family would have been spared the effects of this devastating illness,” he claimed.

Anyone who knew Mr Heasman should contact Mr Meehan on 0207 395 8560.

Father-of-four Steven Heasman was a much-loved family man who lived in Northampton all his life. He married Isabelle in 1977 and worked most of his life as a carpenter who ran his own business. He died aged 60 following a lengthy cancer battle.

His widow, Isabelle, now of Holcot, says the family have been struggling to cope with he loss of a man well-known in the Northampton area.

She said: “He was just a decent person who had worked hard all his life.

“Someone is accountable for this happening.”

Taylor Wimpey did not wish to comment.