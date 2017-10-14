EXCLUSIVE: Developers have BINNED plans to build a waste-to-energy power plant in St James

Plans for a waste-to-energy power plant in Northampton have been officially thrown out following a vocal protest from a town campaign group.

Rolton Kilbride's plan to build a £160 million plant at the Westbridge Depot in St James Mill Road faced strong opposition from the community-run campaign No Monster Incinerator in Northampton.

Rolton Kilbride issued artists' impressions of the plans last year.

The campaigners scored a victory in August 2016 when Rolton Kilbride agreed to take another look at the location of the plant as part of an enforced review period. It had been on the verge of submitting a planning application for the Westbridge site in June.

Northamptonshire County Council's believed the plant, which would have effectively burned household waste to create energy would have saved it £10 million a year in landfill taxes.

However, in a statement today, Rolton Kilbride has also revealed the Westbridge depot plans have been scrapped.

A spokeswoman said: "Rolton Kilbride has been exploring its options following the initial proposals for a Renewable Energy Centre in Northampton. After due consideration, the company has elected not to pursue these specific proposals further."

An early indicative 3D image of the plant.

A spokesman for the Green Party in Northampton said the news should serve as a "true day of celebration".

"As we said when this project was first proposed, we always believed that this was the wrong project in the wrong place, and we are glad to have played our part in the campaign against the incinerator.

"Real credit should be given to the No Monster Incinerator Campaign Group, who ran an imaginative campaign on few resources, and who were able to successfully mobilise the local community. If it is true that we can finally close the door on this threat, then it is a day for celebration across both St James and the town, and an important step in tackling the air quality problem across Northampton."

However, the statement by Rolton Kilbride hints the company could seek another site for the plant in Northampton.

A statement on the No Monster Incinerator in Northampton Facebook page reads: "We want to thank you for your support and we can all celebrate this as a victory for St James and clean air. We will organise a celebration drink and advise shortly."

