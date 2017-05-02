Ex-MP Brian Binley will NOT fight for Northampton South seat after Tories choose out-of-town candidates

Conservative bosses have snubbed former MP Brian Binley to succeed David Mackintosh in the Northampton South seat - drafting in possible candidates from around the country.

Despite support from senior members of Northampton South Conservative Association, Mr Binley will not be among the three people set to contest the candidacy at a crucial meeting at Sixfields tonight.

Conservative MEP Andrew Lewer is among those set to contest the Tory candidacy Northampton South tonight.

Members will now vote between three hopefuls - current East Midlands MEP Andrew Lewer, New Forest District Council member, Councillor Emma Lan and Louis Mosley - the current chairman of the Hackney Conservative Federation.

Brian Binley held the seat between 2005 and 2015, and last Friday revealed he would be willing to run for it again if the central party wanted him to.

He told the Chron: "I suppose there are extreme circumstances in life - there are times when you have to answer your country's call."

The former MP, however, was often critical of David Cameron during his time in office and once warned the then Prime Minister that his "inner circle" was damaging British politics.

It means that none of the three candidates will be local to Northampton, despite that being the preference of the senior Conservatives the Chron spoke to.

Andrew Lewer grew up in Ashbourne, Derbyshire and became the leader of Derbyshire County Council in 2009 before being elected to the European Parliament.

Londoner Louis Mosley lives with his young family in Hoxton, and runs his own business near Dalston. He is also nephew of former FIA supremo Max Mosley.

Councillor Lane represents the Ringwood East and Sopley ward in the New Forest area of Hampshire.