Evenley artist’s sculpture to feature in prestigious London show

An Evenley-based artist, Wendy Freestone, has been chosen from thousands of entrants to feature in this year’s Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition.

The prestigious London exhibition is the world’s largest open-submission competition and receives over 12,000 entries every year.

It’s also the only exhibition that shows a selection of works by unknown artists’ alongside collections by established artists.

Specialising in bronze and aluminium figurative sculptures in group formation, Wendy’s collection, ‘Watching’, focuses on the family, community and a sense of belonging.

The limited edition sculptures currently feature alongside work by top artists Eileen Cooper, Yinka Shonibare, Tracey Emin and Gilbert and George.

In addition, Wendy’s work was featured in a BBC2 programme on this year’s Summer Exhibition.

Wendy said: “I was completely elated to be selected and the response to my collection has been fantastic - it’s also been fascinating to hear people’s interpretations of the sculptures.

“The Summer Exhibition is a great way to showcase and support unknown artists and seeing my work alongside established artists has been a definite career highlight.”

The Royal Academy Summer Exhibition runs until August 20 in London with tickets starting at £14.

For further information www.royalacademy.org.uk