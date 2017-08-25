Entrance to Northampton A&E damaged after lorry reverses into awning

Protective barriers have been put up at Northampton General Hospital after a lorry backed up into the canopy outside A&E.

The awning over the entrance in Cliftonville was damaged at around 8am today (August 25) after a delivery truck reversed into it.

Members of the public and anyone attending A&E are being warned to stay clear of the spot for their own safety.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: "The department is still open and can be accessed, but we've had to cordon off an area to keep our patients and staff safe and allow essential repairs to be undertaken to the damaged canopy.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience. Please take extra care if you are entering or leaving the hospital by the Cliftonville entrance."