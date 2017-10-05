Enterprise will be binned off in Northampton when contract expires

The under-fire contractor responsible for cleaning Northampton’s streets will not have it’s contract renewed next year after failing to make the shortlist.

Enterprise put in a bid at the initial stage but the the firm is no longer in the running.

The contractor has been criticised on numerous occasions for missing bin collections, for leaving grass to grow up to a foot long in the east of Northampton last year and, on one occasion, for interring a body in the wrong plot.



Enterprise stopped collecting black bin liners in 2015, which it maintains was because it was never contracted to do so by the borough council.



Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said after the meeting: “We are currently following the procurement process for selecting a new environmental services contractor.

“Once that process concludes, we will share the details of the new contract and what people can expect from the service.”