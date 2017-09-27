Enter Shikari producer to share his studio secrets with Northampton's music students

The producer behind some of UK rock band Enter Shikari’s finest moments will be lifting the lid on his studio secrets during a music masterclass at the University of Northampton.

Dan Weller, who has produced the Radio One darlings' albums A Flash Flood of Colour and The Mindsweep, is also in demand as a songwriter and a guitarist-producer with the heavy metal band SikTh.

Students on the popular music course at the university will join music pupils from Northamptonshire schools at the campus on Thursday, October 19 for the masterclass, which will follow a Q&A session with Dan.

The special lecture will see Dan show students the art of mixing music, including how to get the best results from audio production equipment made by the firm Focusrite.

Jasmine Shadrack, senior lecturer in popular music, said: “We are very excited to welcome the brilliant Dan Weller and Focusrite to the university.

"It's going to be an excellent event and a great opportunity to watch Dan work and to see how he uses Focusrite’s tools of the trade.”

