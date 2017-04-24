Energy company could employ 800 in Northampton after buying former county council offices

An expanding energy firm is set to move its workers into the county council's former offices in Northampton in a move it says will allow it to grow to an 800-strong workforce by the end of the year.

Opus Energy has announced it has completed the purchase of John Dryden House, based in The Lakes Business Park, Northampton.

The move will consolidate the firm's four current sites into one, allowing it to grow the number of employees based in Northampton to 800.

Chief operating officer for the company, Nikki Flanders, said: “The move to John Dryden House signifies a milestone in Opus Energy’s history.

"Our significant growth has meant that we have outgrown our premises, we’ve been bursting at the seams. The move enables us to have all our Northampton-based teams working together, improving efficiency and team engagement.”

Opus, a subsidiary of energy giants Drax, says John Dryden House has the capacity for 1,400 employees in the future also.

The company, which also has offices in Oxford and Cardiff, was formed 15 years ago and currently supplies more than 275,000 businesses across the UK with electricity and gas.

It also claims to have generated 96 of its electricity from renewable sources in the past year and will be planning a "state of the art" refurbishment of John Dryden House, which could see the premises made carbon neutral.

Opus Energy staff are set to move into the building in early 2018.