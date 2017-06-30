End of the all-day parking freebie for commuters using car park next to Northampton skate park

A crackdown on people parking for free, all day, in the car park next to Radlands skate park in Northampton will be starting soon, the borough council has warned.

The car park next to the cafe and skate park off Bedford Road offers free parking all day and was designed to make it easy for people to access the facilities when they opened in 2012. But it has been exploited by people using to shop or go to work in the town.

Now the council is drafted new measures to restriction the free parking to just three hours a day between 8am and 5pm on weekdays. Evenings and weekends will not be affected.

There will be a 28-day consultation period on the plans before they would be introduced.

Councillor Tim Hadland, the Borough Council’s cabinet member for regeneration, enterprise and planning, said: “Providing free and easily accessible parking to people visiting the town’s shops and attractions has been a priority of the council for many years and we’ve been pleased to offer unlimited free parking at Radlands Plaza Skate Park since its re-development in 2012.

“The skate park, café and park area are popular attractions for young people and dog walkers alike, but their access to the area has been hampered by people who park their car in the free car park all day long.

“The new parking measures, which we hope will be implemented in time for the summer holidays, will help to free up parking spaces to those using the facilities around what has been named one of the top five skate parks in the UK," he said.

The new restrictions would be enforced by Northamptonshire County Council.