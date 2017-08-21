Encampment of 30 caravans pitched up on Northampton park ignore orders to leave

A group of travellers made up of approximately 30 caravans and accompanying vehicles has ignored official orders to move on from a Northampton park.

The encampment has been pitched up on Lings Park since Thursday (August 17). They were given orders to leave by the end of Friday but have disregarded the notice.

A group of caravans parked on Lings Way. Pictured on the left is a bollard ripped out of a nearby neighbourhood.

In fact, more caravans rolled onto an area by the football pitches there over the weekend.

It has led to calls for the police to step in and move them along, while concerns are growing that travellers in Northampton are becoming "a regular occurrence".

One local mum-of-four said: "They've been no trouble, apart from the mess and the damage. I won't let my children go on the park though, and I probably won't even after they're gone though.

"They've churned up the field with bikes and quad bikes, and the police won't do anything."

Parents in the area are concerned about letting their children on the park.

The travellers reportedly accessed the park by ripping a bollard out in a nearby neighbourhood using a four-by-four vehicle and a chain.

Councillor Dennis Meredith (Lib Dem, Talavera) said he will be contacting the countywide travellers' unit to see if the encampment can be moved on "as soon as possible."

He said: "I have already had complaints about this"

"Residents are asking me when they are going to be moved on.

The vehicles have accessed the park through a nearby neighbourhood.

"I am quite concerned that during the school holidays the children can't use that field.

"This is a regular occurrence.

"I think the police need to take positive action to get them removed."

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “We are aware of a group of around 30 vehicles that arrived on Thursday and we have visited the site with Northamptonshire Police.

The travellers were given orders to leave by Friday (August 18).

"After an assessment of the best use of legislative powers, police served a section 61 notice on Thursday afternoon to vacate the site by Friday afternoon.”