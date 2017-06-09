Empty Northampton Sikh temple to become housing block for six residents

A former Sikh temple in Northampton could be converted into a house of multiple occupancy.

Plans have been submitted to Northampton Borough Council to turn the offices and storage area of the empty temple in Craven Street, off Bailiff Street, Northampton, into a residential suite.

The Sikh Temple & Ramgarhia Community Centre has stood empty since its congregation moved to a new £700,000 premise in Cromwell Street in 2012.

The proposals will renovate the building into a house for five people with one self-contained residential unit on the ground floor. A bike store and new boundary walls will also be built.

The consultation period ends on June 23.