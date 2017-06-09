Emergency services attend 'major' incident in Northampton

A road and ground floor flats were cordoned off this evening by police while all emergency services attended an ongoing incident in Northampton, it has been reported.

A fire engine, more than five police cars, a rapid response vehicle and a riot van were on the scene in West Cotton Close at about 7.30pm, according to on-lookers.

All emergency services attended the incident this evening.

One witness said police used a red cordon around some ground floor flats in the street and refused to tell of any information but requested that people needed to stay indoors.

It is understood that it was an isolated incident involving one individual and that there was no threat to the wider public.

Northamptonshire Police have been approached for comment.