Emergency repairs shut Northampton pool for first week of the holidays

A popular Northampton swimming pool is set to stay shut for the first week of school holidays due to emergency works.

Danes Camp Pool is currently closed after a problem was reported in its filtration unit.

A spokesman for Trilogy Leisure, said: "Engineers are working to attempt to fix the problem. A spare part is being delivered today and this needs to be fixed and set and the water re-circulated and filtered. We therefore plan to be re-opened by the end of the week.

"All other facilities including the gym and sports hall are operational as normal.

"Swimming Lessons have been moved to Trilogy’s other pools in Northampton and those affected are being contacted individually by our contact centre."