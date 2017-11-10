Emergency repairs on M1 causing delays near Crick

One lane of the M1 southbound has been shut due to emergency repairs.

The inside lane between J19 A14 and J18 A428 is expected to clear shortly after 3pm and motorists are advised to expect slow-moving traffic.

Highways England are carrying out temporary repair work to the road surface during the day, and will undertake full repairs tonight.

Meanwhile, severe delays of 31 minutes are also being reported further north on the M1 Southbound between J20 A4304 Lutterworth Road and J19 A14. Average speed five mph.