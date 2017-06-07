Emergency repair work leaves main Northampton road closed and causes major delays

Motorists are being advised to avoid a main route out of Northampton due to emergency repair works.

Currently, there are delays of 15 minutes and more on the A43 southbound between the A5 junction and the A413.

The road is closed for emergency repairs and resurfacing work with a diversion in place along the A5 and the A422.

Motorists are being advised to use a different route if possible as traffic is queuing back to the junction with Brackley Road. There are delays of up to half-an-hour being experienced on the A5 southbound as motorists take the diversion route.