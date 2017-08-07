Electronics stolen in Northampton house burglary

Have your say

Laptops and iPhones were stolen during a raid on a Northampton house last night.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the burglary in North Paddock Court, Lings.

Sometime between 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday, August 6) and 12.30am today (Monday, August 7) an unknown number of raiders broke in at the back of the house and stole various items, including jewellery, three laptops and two iPhone 6s.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.