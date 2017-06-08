ELECTION 2017 WELLINGBOROUGH: Conservative Peter Bone speaks of honour to be MP after victory

The Conservatives have held on to the Wellingborough seat after Peter Bone retained his seat.

Peter Bone has had the position of MP since 2005 and will continue to do so after securing 30,579 votes tonight.

His win is an increase of more than 5,000 votes from 26,265 in 2015.

His nearest rival was Labour’s Andrea Watts, who received 18,119 votes.

Chris Nelson for the Liberal Democrats got 1,782, Jonathan Hornett for the Green Party received 956 and Allan Shipham for UKIP got 1,804.

Speaking after his victory, the triumphant Conservative said: “First I must thank my agent David Jenney who without him we couldn’t put together such a successful campaign and to all the Listening team for all their magnificient help, not just in election time but through the rest of the year.” He also thanked his wife, Mrs Bone, for all her support, before praising the other candidates.

And then he added: “Finally may I thank the people of Wellingborough and Rushden for giving me the honour of being your MP again.”

Green Party candidate Jonathan Hornett said he was disappointed with his result, but added: “I am very proud of our campaign, it’s been really positive.

“I think we have got a really terrific future, we need to look at the positives.”

The results for the Wellingborough constituency were expected at about 3am, but came in earlier at about 2.15am.

Figures show 53,359 votes out of a possible 79,232 eligible to vote were cast in Wellingborough, giving a turn-out of 67.35 per cent.

There were 100 rejected papers.