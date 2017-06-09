ELECTION 2017 NORTHAMPTON: Conservatives hold both Northampton seats

Northampton has stayed blue once again with the Conservatives taking both seats in the town at this year's General Election - but only just.

In Northampton South Andrew Lewer beat his Labour rival Kevin McKeever 19,231 votes to 18,072.

Hower the result sees the Tories 6,000 majority reduced to just over 1,000.

In Northampton North, Michael Ellis reclaimed his seat against Labour's Sally Keeble after polling slip bundles had to be recounted.

Mr Ellis, who has held the constituency for seven years, took 19,065 votes to Mrs Keeble's 18,258.

In both seats UKIP polled third, Lib Dems fourth and the Green Party fifth.