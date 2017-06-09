ELECTION 2017 KETTERING: Conservative MP ‘grateful for UKIP support’ after retaining seat

Philip Hollobone has been re-elected as the MP for Kettering, despite a swing to Labour.

Mr Hollobone, who has held the seat since 2005, increased his vote share from 51.8 per cent to 57.9 per cent.

It meant he held his seat comfortably but saw his majority decrease after Labour’s Mick Scrimshaw gained 36.5 per cent of the vote.

Mr Hollobone says he is delighted to have retained his position.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been re-elected to represent the people of the borough of Kettering.

“My vote share went up and Labour’s vote share went up so it’s very much gone back to being a battle between two parties.”

The staunch Brexiteer made a pact with UKIP before the election which resulted in no UKIP candidate standing, as long as Mr Hollobone held meetings with party members.

Asked whether he felt this had a negative impact on the result, he said: “I am very grateful for UKIP’s support locally.

“I think it [the decision to field no UKIP candidate] split the UKIP vote and some of it did go to Labour.”

Mr Hollobone says one of his top priorities is getting investment in Kettering General Hospital.

He said: “My main priority is Kettering General Hospital and making sure we invest in it.

“We need more investment with the population growing.

“I also want to re-instate the half-hourly train service north of Kettering on the Midland Mainline and there are lots of other local issues that I will try to help with.

“I am very grateful to those who have campaigned for me and have put a lot of work in.”

Both the Lib Dems and Green party gained less than five percent of the vote.