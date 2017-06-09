ELECTION 2017 CORBY: MP pledges to fight to save urgent care centre after election victor

Conservative candidate Tom Pursglove admitted it had been a “tough fight” as he held his seat in the Corby constituency this morning.

He defeated the Labour candidate Beth Miller in what was effectively a two horse race.

Mr Pursglove won 29,534 votes to Labour’s 26,844 to hold the seat he won in 2015.

Speaking after his win, Mr Pursglove said: “All elections are difficult and all of my opponents have thrown themselves into this campaign.

“Beth in particular will have a very big future and I wish her all the best.”

Mr Pursglove said he felt the work done over the last two years had helped him build towards this election. He said the fight would continue to save Corby Urgent Care Centre and he also mentioned other issues of concern in the Corby area, such as maintaining the steel industry.

He added: “The Corby and East Northants seat is always a tough fight. But it’s really important that we have a voice in Westminster.

“I will always put the views and the issues of local people first.”

The full results were: Beth Miller (Lab) 26,844, Tom Pursglove (Con) 29,534, Steven Scrutton (Green) 579, Chris Stanbra (Lib Dem) 1,545, and Sam Watts (UKIP) 1,495.

Speaking after the result announcement Labour candidate Beth Miller said: “Obviously this is not the result I wanted but I wish Tom all the best.

“I am sure he will make sure we have a strong voice in Westminster and with Brexit.”

Lib Dem candidate Chris Stanbra said the election had been a far closer result than anyone could have predicted when it was announced and added it had been a “great campaign”.

