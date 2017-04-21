Elderly woman robbed on her own doorstep in Kettering

An elderly woman was robbed as she answered the door to her home in Dryden Street in Kettering.

The victim was robbed by a woman who knocked on her door at about 9.30am yesterday (Thursday, April 20).

The suspect pushed the door open resulting in the victim being knocked to the floor.

The offender then entered the property and stole the victim’s purse before leaving down Dryden Street and then right into Field Street.

She was described as tall, thin and aged in her late 30s with a gaunt-looking face.

She was wearing tight blue jeans and a black jacket.

The suspect is also described as wearing a blonde wig at the time of the offence and was seen to remove it when walking away from the scene revealing dark hair tied in a bun.

Witnesses should contact police on 101.