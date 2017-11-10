Elderly Northampton travellers arrested on suspicion of slavery offences released pending further investigation

Two members of a Northampton traveller community who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of slavery offences have been released pending further investigation.

In total, seven people were arrested at traveller sites yesterday as part of a Northamptonshire Police bid to tackle modern slavery.

Two elderly members of the Northampton traveller community were arrested during the raids.

The five men and two women were taken into custody by officers during raids at three locations in the yesterday, Thursday, November 9.

A 73-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man were arrested at Lower Ecton Lane in Northampton.

Two men aged 22 and 33, as well as a 23-year-old woman, were arrested at Justin Park near Market Harborough, while two men aged 20 and 29 were arrested at Greenfields in Braybrooke.

All seven were taken into police custody and have since been released under investigation while enquiries into the alleged offences continue.

Six people located by police during the course of the operation have been safeguarded by officers working with the National Crime Agency.