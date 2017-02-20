Elderly man knocked down in Corby hit and run

An elderly man was left in the road after a hit and run incident in Corby.

An unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian in Elizabeth Street, some time between 6.30pm and 7pm on Saturday (February 18).

The vehicle was travelling from the roundabout in Cottingham Road towards Alexandra Street.

The man was left in the road and had to be helped by other motorists.

He then staggered to Wheatley Avenue, where he collapsed again and had to be treated by paramedics.

He was carrying a blue plastic bag and he had white hair with glasses and was wearing a dark padded jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.