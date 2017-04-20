Eight-year-old boy hospitalised by hit and run motorbike rider in Northampton

A boy has been injured after being hit by a motorcyclist who sped away after the incident.

The eight-year-old victim is currently receiving hospital treatment after the collision in an alleyway between Entwood Drive and Dell Crescent yesterday (April 19).

The motorbike was seen circling the Goldings area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

The rider was not wearing a helmet and did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 430 of today, or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.