Eight arrested in connection with Northampton early morning supermarket burglary

Eight people have been arrested after a Northampton budget store was ransacked in the early hours of the morning.

Officers were called to Costcutter on Wellingborough Road, near Abington Square, at 1am this morning, Thursday, 21 September.

Offenders had broken into the shop and stolen items including cash.

Eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody this afternoon.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.