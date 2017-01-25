Stones laid at Northampton ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day

A ceremony was held to remember the victims of the Holocaust ahead of an international day of remembrance.

Students and staff of the University of Northampton gathered alongside local faith leaders on January 25 to remember those who died in the Nazi genocide attrocities.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held to remember the victims of the Nazi genocide during World War Two.

Stones were laid under the Anne Frank and Stephen Lawrence memorial tree on campus park in a ceremony co-ordinated by the university’s multi-faith chaplaincy.

Dr Paul Jackson, senior lecturer in modern history, who organised the event, said: "Remembering the Holocaust remains as important as ever. It’s important that we honour the survivors of the Nazi genocide and make sure we use this to reflect on challenging prejudice and discrimination today.”

A guest lecture by Dr James Jordan, who specialises in Jewish relations was also held.

Friday, January 27, has been designated as the annual International Holocaust Memorial Day by the United Nations.

Father Andrew Behrens leads the ceremony.