St Andrew's college for young people with mental needs rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

A school for children and adolescents with mental health needs has earned its second 'outstanding' rating from Ofsted.

St Andrew’s College supports around 80 students in GCSE and A-level studies as part of the care and recovery package they receive at St Andrew’s Healthcare.

The reception at the newly opened FitzRoy House, where St Andrew's has been relocated.

The college has been developed to address the specialist needs of students with complex mental health requirements including mental illness, learning disabilities and autistic spectrum disorders.

Richard Walker, Head Teacher at St Andrew’s College, said: “I’d like to thank every single member of the education team for their effectiveness and the quality of their teaching and relationships with the young people.”

St Andrew's, which recently relocated to the newly opened FitzRoy House, was last inspected in 2013.

Features include a specialist science lab where students can instruct assistants to carry out experiments out of harms way from hazardous chemicals.

Ofsted commented on the college's "ambitious culture" where "students state that the staff listen to them and understand their individual needs."

Richard said: “The team is thrilled to have achieved an outstanding rating once again. We feel privileged to support St Andrew’s young people in achieving their educational potential, and to have our efforts recognised in this way is highly rewarding.

Paul Bentham, Service Director for St Andrew’s CAMHS pathway, said: “To achieve an ‘outstanding’ rating is a major achievement, but to achieve it twice is fantastic. The progress that our young people make with the help of St Andrew’s College is amazing and undoubtedly has a major impact both on their recovery and their future prospects.

“What’s even more exciting is that this inspection took place before our move to FitzRoy House, St Andrew’s state of the art CAMHS facility. We now have purpose built classrooms, science labs and art rooms within the dedicated College area. This will improve our outcomes further and we’re excited to see what the coming months bring.”

In summer 2016, St Andrew’s College students passed a total of 788 examinations.