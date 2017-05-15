Pupils will soon playing on rooftop of Northampton office block thanks to innovative design

Work on a roof terrace for primary school children based in an office block in Northampton has started.

Four years ago, Stirling House, which had been used as traditional office space, was converted into a school and is being used by Abington Vale Primary School.

There is no outside space for the children and the plans always included a rooftop terrace for pupils.

Now design experts, GSSArchitecture, who created the original transformation of the three-story office block, has produced designs for the rooftop area and work has now started.

A spokesman for the firm said: "The new rooftop conversion will allow local groups from the arts, drama, music, sports and the environment, working both independently and collaboratively, to support the social, emotional and personal development of children and families in Northampton."