Northampton school 'failing' according to new league tables

A Northampton is deemed to be failing according to league tables as they fail to meet a new set of national standards.

New league tables were released yesterday that rank schools using two new measures, known as Attainment 8 and Progress 8.

According to these figures, Weston Favell Academy is one of the worst performing schools in Northamptonshire and is considered to be 'failing.'

The Progress 8 score measures how much progress pupils at a school made between the end of key stage 2 and the end of key stage 4 compared to similarly performing pupils across England.

Weston Favell Academy, which is rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted, has received a Progress 8 score of -0.53, grading it as 'well below national average' and in the bottom 10% of schools in England.

Their Attainment 8 score, based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, is also below the England average, at 41.2.

The academy reported in August they had achieved the highest GCSE results 'in the school's history,' and A-level results were up 10 per cent on 2015.

The Progress 8 and Achievement 8 scores were adopted for this year as the Department for Education says they present a better picture of how well schools are performing.

They measure how a student progresses academically from the end of primary school through secondary school. A negative score means that that school's pupils are performing worse compared to other schools that scored similarly at the primary school stage.

A total of 282 secondary schools in England were deemed to be failing under the new measures.

Weston Favell Academy were approached for comment, but did not provide one by time of publishing.