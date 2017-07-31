Ed, 29, from Northampton, chosen as new mayor of Chinese village

A 29-year-old man from Northampton will become the mayor of a Chinese village next week.

Edmund Enstone, from East Hunsbury, is being flown to southwest China on Thursday (August 3) to begin his week-long term as the mayor of Danzhai Wanda.

He has been "elected" to the position after entering a competition held to help promote the village as a tourist destination.

His duties will include visiting local schools and communities, posing for photos with locals and holding a press conference about his trip.

Edmund, who went to Abbeyfield School, in Mereway, said: "I'm not quite sure what to expect when I arrive, but I am optimistic that I can certainly help them to establish their first proper connections with westerners and tourists, and maybe even inspire more people to travel there.

A friend recommended that I apply to the role, as I 'm living in Hong Kong at the moment anyway and could use my job and social media influence as an advantage.

"It is a relatively poor area of China, so they wanted a westerner to come and be mayor to build relations."

Edmund, a model and former English teacher who lives in Hong Kong, applied to the role after seeing the scheme in an article.

The village has been sponsored by Chinese company The Wanda Group, who have invested 1.5billion Chinese Yuan (£170million) into alleviating poverty, which includes the "Rotating Mayors of Danzhai Wanda" scheme.

Edmund's father, Francis, from East Hunsbury, said: "I'm a bit daunted for Edmund on his behalf. I'm not quite sure what he's let himself in for."

Edmund will begin his term in office on August 1.