'Dying to Work' charter for terminally-ill staff signed by Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire Police has signed up to a campaign seeking greater security for terminally-ill workers.

The "Dying to Work" charter was signed today (August 15) by deputy chief constable Rachel Swann, PCC Stephen Mold and Lyndsay Smith from UNISON.

The campaign began following the case of Jacci Woodcook, a 59-year-old sales manager from Derbyshire, who was forced out of her job after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

Lyndsay Smith, UNISON Branch Secretary for Northamptonshire Police, said: “When I heard about this great national campaign, I was passionate that we become part of it.

"This is about offering people a choice – of course, for some it is entirely inappropriate to continue working in this situation.

"However, for others it offers benefits such as a feeling of normality, a sense of purpose and feeling part of a team.

"The Deputy Chief Constable and the Police and Crime Commissioner were both extremely positive and immediately offered their support. I’m delighted that we have today signed the charter.”

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “The wellbeing of our people is a high priority to me and it is essential that we give each person facing a terminal diagnosis the choice and freedom to decide what is best for them given their own individual circumstances.

"The Dying to Work Charter shows our commitment to this and I am proud to have signed it today.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “This is such an important topic and I’m pleased that Northamptonshire Police and my own office are supporting this initiative.

"By signing the charter it demonstrates our commitment and support to our employees and their wellbeing.

"People with a terminal diagnosis can be assured that they will be properly supported and know that if they wish to, they can continue to work for as long as they are able.”

Jacci Woodcock said: “ I am both very proud and happy that the Northamptonshire Police and OPCC have signed our Dying to Work Voluntary Charter.

"After the awful experience I went through with my uncaring company, I feel very passionate about protecting all workers who may receive a terminal diagnosis.

"This campaign is vastly important and I am absolutely delighted with the positive support it is receiving across the UK."

For more information about the charter, visit the Dying to Work website.