Dying child abuser from Northampton sentenced to six years behind bars

A terminally ill paedophile from Northampton who subjected a child to lewd sex acts could spend his last days in custody after being handed a six-year jail term.

David Tew appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday to be sentenced for sex offences against a child.

David Tew has been sentenced to six years in prison for sexual assaults on a child.

The 66-year-old, of Artizan Road, Abington, who appeared in court wearing an oxygen mask, was found guilty of the offences following a trial last month.

Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said the defendant's Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease was his "best mitigation," in considering his sentence yesterday.

She said: "Because of your limited mobility I don't consider you to pose a significant risk of causing other offences."

But on the impact of the offence on his victim, the judge said the child had developed a "level of mistrust" of adults and "anxiety" as a result of the offending.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Straw said the effects on a victim would be "hard to assess" and would not likely "manifest itself until later on in life".

Describing Tew's condition, he said the pensioner's COPD was "progressive" and would "eventually kill him".

Tew will serve half of his six-year sentence in custody, though Judge Lucking QC, said a great deal of this would likely be spent in the medical wing as a result of his condition.

The officer in charge of the investigation, DC Stacey Hill said after the sentencing: “I am pleased with the outcome of this case and I would like to commend the courage of the victim and her family in speaking out against Tew.

"I hope they can take some comfort from this sentence and start to rebuild their lives now that justice has been done.

“Northamptonshire Police takes all reports of child abuse and sexual abuse extremely seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of abuse or has any concerns about the welfare of a child, to contact police on 101.”